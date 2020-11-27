 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Happy teachers kept their jobs

I am thankful for my family, friends and everyone who loves me.

This year has been really rough, but I am very thankful that my teachers kept their jobs.

It's special that I have teachers this year. It would have been way easier if it wasn't in social distance on computers, but everything else is amazing.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

