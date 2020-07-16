Coach Mike Gundy is being vilified to the highest degree by his players, alumni and the entire Oklahoma State University for the crime of wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the name of a conservative news channel.
Is it because that news outlet is honest and brash enough to say the truth about the Black Lives Matter organization?
I realize many people who support the movement believe it to be an organization formed to protest perceived police brutality and unfair treatment of Black people.
That is true, but there is much more to the movement than that.
The three women who founded it declare themselves to be "trained Marxists."
Many renowned conservative Black leaders like Bob Woodson and Shelby Steele have voiced concerns Black Lives Matter's aim is ultimately to change our form of government into a Marxist/socialist entity.
It seems the movement's intent is to intimidate people into bowing down to what they say and believe.
That is what has happened to Gundy. And now it is spreading to the NFL and other places.
I am appalled. I am not racist one little bit, and I do not appreciate being told that I am if I do not support Black Lives Matter.
America needs to wake up and smell the coffee.
R. Raymond Lyle, Jr., Bartlesville
