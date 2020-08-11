The Greenwood District has a unique identity that is only found on that particular street in this growing city.
Black Wall Street is the true identity that has persevered on Greenwood for over 100 years.
It symbolizes the trail blazing accomplishments of some very strong people who overcame obstacles to create a value that was recognized around our state and across the nation.
These hard-working ancestors developed this prosperous neighborhood in Tulsa, and it was totally unprecedented at that time.
That name, Black Wall Street, is the historic legacy that the Black community should be embracing, celebrating and wanting to honor.
Black Wall Street is unique and celebrates the positive contributions from these very worthy pioneers.
Black Lives Matters can be painted on any street anywhere in America, but it doesn’t bring the right identity to this great street of black accomplishments.
Let’s quick trying to be politically correct, and let’s be historically accurate.
Ron Hoffman, Tulsa
