Letter to the Editor: Great people of faith who make Tulsa a city of tolerance and mutual respect

I wish to thank reporter Michal Overall for his beautiful article on Dr. Warren Hultgren ("Tulsa's pastor' still getting praise a decade after his death," Dec. 6).

In it, the reporter caught the spirit of the great man who served his church (First Baptist Church) and this community for nearly 50 years.

I knew Dr. Hultgren well and for nearly 30 years. In 1982, he encouraged me to attend the theological seminary, which I did with his help, and it changed my life for the better.

He helped countless others, as well. Dr. Hultgren was a Christian statesman his entire ministry in this community, always ecumenical and interfaith, building bridges and seeking to reconcile people of different persuasions, and working for the common good of the community.

When the religious right arose to divide people and to attack others with a judgmental and caustic spirit, Warren Hultgren rose to protest against them.

It was his finest hour.