Letter to the Editor: Grateful to all workers

There are a variety of things that people are thankful for during COVID-19.

Some people realize how grateful they are towards their family and friends. Some things that I am thankful for during this dreadful time are doctors, employees who work at stores and teachers.

To begin with, I am beyond thankful for doctors during COVID-19. If we didn't have doctors, our world would be in a terrible condition due to illnesses and diseases.

Based on what I've experienced, there are many people out in the world recovering from COVID-19. It's all thanks to clinicians who spend many hours helping and curing others.

Additionally, I am very grateful for people who work at their jobs most of the day. They had the decision to stay at home like everyone else during quarantine, but no. They want to help and support people during this difficult time which I really admire.

I know that employees spend so much time working for other people to get what they need or want.

Finally, I am so thankful for teachers. Teachers are very hard-working people that turn you into who you are today.

Educators help you not only grow your brain but also help you grow as a person.