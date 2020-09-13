Letter to the Editor: Grateful for TPS distance learning choice

Thank you, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist and TPS school board members (the exception of Jerry Griffin) for choosing distance learning.
I am so grateful to know that our teachers, staff and students are as safe as they can be right now.
I am also grateful to know what to expect for at least the next eight weeks.
And thank you, TPS teachers, for working so hard to make distance learning work.
I know none of us want to be here. I understand this situation is incredibly frustrating for everyone.
But it is important to remember why we are doing this.
We are literally saving people's lives. Not figuratively. Literally.
TPS does not has the ability or funding to provide a COVID-19 safe learning environment.
It is just simple math and science that if we put all of TPS together, people will catch COVID-19, people will spread the virus and some people will die.
For those insisting we go back to in person learning, are you really OK with that?
Can you really tell me that your kids short term education is more important than people's lives?
We know this is only temporary. Nobody is proposing we do this forever.
This is an emergency short-term measure literally to save people's lives.
So, again, thank you, Deborah Gist. I know she has been getting a lot of flack this week from unhappy parents.
I wanted her to hear from one who is extremely grateful.
