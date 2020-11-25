Letter to the Editor: Grateful for teachers who juggled obstacles during pandemic

I am grateful for my classmates' willingness to wear masks and to keep everyone safe.

I’m grateful for my teachers who come to school every day mid-pandemic and teach us, even though some of the time they are juggling distance learning for some of us and in-person school for others.

I am thankful for some amazing books I read during the pandemic and school year.

One of the books that I loved and am so grateful for is "Homecoming" by Cynthia Vogit.

It is about four kids left alone and have to walk across the state to get to their aunt’s house. But, she isn’t who they expected, so they end up running away to their grandma’s house where they find a forever home.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.