Letter to the Editor: Grateful for lessons in politics to pandemics

Salutations! I am thankful that Joe Biden won the presidential election. I am thankful that there was no shortage for anything in this pandemic.
I know that humanity has survived many pandemics. I think we shall survive this pandemic slightly and start society again.
But all I know is that we are not immortal, and we will have a taste of mortality sooner or later.
Thank you for having time to read this!
Delaney Mejia-Rios,10, Lanier Elementary
