 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Grateful for lessons in politics to pandemics

Letter to the Editor: Grateful for lessons in politics to pandemics

{{featured_button_text}}

Salutations! I am thankful that Joe Biden won the presidential election. I am thankful that there was no shortage for anything in this pandemic.

I know that humanity has survived many pandemics. I think we shall survive this pandemic slightly and start society again.

But all I know is that we are not immortal, and we will have a taste of mortality sooner or later.

Thank you for having time to read this!

Delaney Mejia-Rios,10, Lanier Elementary

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News