Letter to the Editor: Grateful for lessons in politics to pandemics

Salutations! I am thankful that Joe Biden won the presidential election. I am thankful that there was no shortage for anything in this pandemic.

I know that humanity has survived many pandemics. I think we shall survive this pandemic slightly and start society again.

But all I know is that we are not immortal, and we will have a taste of mortality sooner or later.

Thank you for having time to read this!

Delaney Mejia-Rios,10, Lanier Elementary

