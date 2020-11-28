Letter to the Editor: Grateful for health and education

I am thankful for the chance to go to school and to have a healthy life.

Some people don't get the chance to go to school, so I am thankful that I can learn and have an educational experience.

I am grateful that I have a healthy body and can afford going to the doctor and dentist.

I hope we can get to the day where everyone can go to school and the doctor or dentist.

