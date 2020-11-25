Letter to the Editor: Grateful for having good health and good people in life

Wayne Greene speaks with winners Sen. Dave Rader and Rep. Melissa Provenzano

There are many things we all are, or should be, thankful for.

I am most thankful for my health, especially since COVID-19 targets people with other health problems such as heart failure, liver problems or asthma.

I don’t have those or any other health issues, so I am grateful for that.

I also am pleased that I have people who love me. The world would be close to the most difficult place to be if you were alone. Thankfully, I am not alone.

I was lucky to be born in a great home and place. I started with no disadvantages whatsoever.

Other kids may start with some disadvantages that are hard to get out of and start a better life.

We should all be thankful for what we already have instead of weeping for what we don’t.

Abigail Negley, 11, Jenks East Intermediate

