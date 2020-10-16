Letter to the Editor: Grammar police make another citation

To the grammar police (Editorial Editor Wayne Greene), I love reading the editorial columns and agree with many of them ("Wayne Greene: My latest grammar complaint is people who treat people like persons," Oct. 11).

Yes, I do think proper grammar is important and in a writing position it is vital.

However, most of the rest of us “persons” don’t have an AP Stylebook. Still, resources are available.

Even Microsoft Word has a thesaurus and spell/grammar check. In spite of all that, mistakes come easily to everyone.

Case in point is a Sunday column about three weeks ago ("Wayne Greene: Worried about society coming unhinged? Take two heroes and call me in the morning," Sept. 20).

It referenced the Biblical book of Revelations. Sorry, but the book is actually titled “Revelation” (singular). It is the Revelation of the Apostle John.