Letter to the Editor: Government leadership cannot be judged by business success

Some people who voted for President Donald Trump in the last election claimed it was for his business acumen.

This is puzzling. The United States is not a business and shouldn’t be run as if it were.

And since when is business success gauged by number of bankruptcies? Sadly, his presidency has proved this to be faulty logic.

While he may not be much of a leader, he certainly is leading us down the proverbial rabbit hole now, undermining the legitimacy of our election and refusing to commit to accepting its outcome unless he wins.

This kind of dangerous talk is unprecedented from an American president.

They say the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. So vote your hearts out in November, good men and women!

Vote as if the future of our republic depends on it, because it does.

We owe our loyalty to America, not to Donald Trump.

Leslie McGuire, Tulsa

