Letter to the Editor: Government leaders have failed the public with no mask mandates

The rest of the civilized world is aghast at how the U.S. has fumbled the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are the worst infected country in the world by a wide margin. Within the U.S., Oklahoma is rated as the fifth worst rate of new COVID-19 cases and test positivity.

Whether through ignorance or incompetence, our leaders have failed us at every level of government by refusing to issue a universal mask mandate.

This is the only method that has proven successful in slowing the spread of this disease.

The flimsy excuses offered have been with questions about how to enforce the mandate. Yet, it has proven that the mere act of issuing a mandate results in almost complete compliance.

We keep hearing one word being repeated — want. The time to address want passed several months ago. It is now time to address must and need in regard to the pandemic.

We want our schools open, but every school will be switching between classroom and remote learning as we continue to isolate and quarantine.

We want sports to return. We want bars, restaurants and gyms to open

Yet, it cannot be done safely.