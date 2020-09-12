Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt's shallow excuse against a mask mandate

Gov. Kevin Stitt has continued to ignore recommendations to institute a state wide mask requirement.
His argument now is that all areas aren’t bad. The shallowness of this thought should be enough to deny him reelection.
If you don’t live in one of the suburbs, tell me exactly where Tulsa stops and Broken Arrow, Jenks or Bixby starts; none of which have a mask requirement.
In Oklahoma City, the same thing applies to the suburbs surrounding that city.
Stitt said that the shutdown last spring was to allow hospital capacity to be enhanced for the projected caseload.
Our highest elected official charged with keeping people safe decided the best option was to increase hospital capacity, not mandate preventive measures.
Hospital bed capacity is important. But he is saying the he doesn't care if a person gets sick, only if that person gets sick enough to be on the threshold of death that the state will have a bed for you.
He used to suggest that he would follow the scientific data, but it is obvious he only cares about the data bouncing around his head.
Stitt campaigned on a desire to make Oklahoma a top 10 state. The only success he has had on that pursuit is in the expansion of the COVID-19 virus.
We are national news weekly about our disaster response to the pandemic.
Stitt needs to do his job and take an action to protect the citizens of Oklahoma.
Richard Womack, Bristow
