Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt shown not taking mask seriously

It was quite frustrating to see Gov. Kevin Stitt, who not two weeks ago was seen televised at an indoor, unmasked, mass gathering watch party, stand up and ask Oklahoma to "do the right thing" when he has made it very clear he is not taking this pandemic seriously.

Oklahoma needs a less hypocritical leader and a mask mandate.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

