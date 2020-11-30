Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt not showing management or people skills to lead state

Thank you for the editorials on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 wherein you acknowledge Gov. Kevin Stitt's efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis and then state that he didn't go far enough ("Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma needs a mask mandate now. The state's health and economic future are at risk," "Stitt's comments about TPS are inaccurate and hurtful to staff").
The Nov. 20 editorial pointed out Stitt wasn't helping Tulsa Public Schools when he pressures them to go back to in class attendance.
How many Oklahomans have died due to his unwillingness to mandate masks? 500? 1,000?
Stitt lacks courage and wisdom.
Coupled with his disastrous attack on tribal gaming and his simpleton approach to tribal sovereignty, he appears oblivious to tribal concerns and shows a disregard for the people of Oklahoma.
He hasn't had the political will to fund the people's vote for Medicaid expansion. He has cheaply weaseled by trying to rob the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, which voters saw through.
Stitt needs to step up and support a tax increase and begin providing the better health service Oklahomans voted for and deserve.
Stitt has proven in two years that the thought that businessmen make good governors is simply not true.
Stitt has a big slogan in "Top 10 state" but doesn't show the knowledge, management and people skills, or the political will to make it really happen.
Stitt is beginning to look like a one-term governor.
Jerry Butterbaugh, Fairfax
