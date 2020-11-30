Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt not showing management or people skills to lead state

The Nov. 20 editorial pointed out Stitt wasn't helping Tulsa Public Schools when he pressures them to go back to in class attendance.

How many Oklahomans have died due to his unwillingness to mandate masks? 500? 1,000?

Stitt lacks courage and wisdom.

Coupled with his disastrous attack on tribal gaming and his simpleton approach to tribal sovereignty, he appears oblivious to tribal concerns and shows a disregard for the people of Oklahoma.