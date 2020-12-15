Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt needs to let someone else lead the state

Gov. Kevin Stitt should resign and let someone else provide the state of Oklahoma with some real leadership.

Tough times call for tough leadership, and his reluctance to issue an executive order for a mask mandate is very disappointing. Over 38 other U.S. governors have issued a mask mandate, while our governor refuses to act.

Our COVID-19 figures just keep going up.

In less then three months, we went from 100,000 cases to over 200,000 cases, and over 1,800 people have died from this disease. All because of our governor's refusal to act.

The virus has since spread across all counties in this state, and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.

Remember when he started designating county-by-county a red zone, like this disease was not going to spread like wildfire?

At the current growth rate, we could have over 500,000 cases in just a few months when our hospitals are already full and health care workers fatigued.

If Stitt is not going to provide real leadership, then he should resign and let some else help the citizens of this state.