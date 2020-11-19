Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt needs to do more to protect Oklahomans

The Nov. 12 edition of the Tulsa World clearly showed that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s "personal responsibility” approach to mask wearing isn’t working.

Note the photo with the story "New, re-elected state House members take the oath of office." In the gallery there were elderly people, families with young children and groupings of spectators crowded together with only a few wearing masks.

A second picture noted two representatives shaking hands, one holding a mask in one hand, but neither wearing one.

We need a governor with enough backbone to require citizens protecting themselves and others with a mask mandate with actual consequences: to slow – then stop – this pandemic. It should certainly start in state buildings and cover every county.

Stitt needs to stop following a failed president and take personal responsibility for the people of Oklahoma.

Jimmie Erwin, Tulsa