Letter to the Editor: Gov. Kevin Stitt's firing of state education board member an embarrassment

Gov. Kevin Stitt's firing of State Board of Education member Kurt Bollenbach and nomination of Melissa Crabtree to replace him is an embarrassment.

This firing suggests that having a well-rounded, thoughtful state board, which allows for dissenting opinions, is not desired or respected by our governor.

Bollenbach’s firing appears, in part, to be based on his courageous support of the wearing of masks in public schools.

Our governor has been unwilling to mandate the wearing of masks in schools or across the state, despite overwhelming scientific evidence that it saves lives.

Additionally, Bollenbach’s firing appears to be in retaliation for backing an effort to recover $11 million in public funds from a state charter school.

His effort was based on a state audit suggesting blatant misuse of our Oklahoma tax dollars to support a California charter school. Bollenbach’s advocacy to recover these funds on behalf of Oklahoma’s school children should be applauded.

Bollenbach supported a delay in approval of some private schools to begin accepting state-funded Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarships for disabled and foster students. His effort to delay was to ensure these schools meet state and federal antidiscrimination policies.