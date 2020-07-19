The governor's failure to take action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 reminds me of the Vietnam War.
We know today that even when the U.S. knew they had lost the war they kept sending our soldiers for political reasons. How many more young men died alone and calling for their mothers?
Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to base decisions for the safety of Oklahomans on the availability of ICU beds. How many will die alone in those "available" beds, calling for their mothers?
Do the right thing. Do not make our health political. Listen to the science.
Support our local mayors. Mandate masks.
