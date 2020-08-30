Letter to the Editor: Gov. Kevin Stitt looking out for his friends

Gov. Kevin Stitt seems to be more concerned about taking the spoils of the office, giving his cronies jobs (think well-paying positions), seeing that Epic Charter virtual school gets plenty of tax money and following his mentor, President Donald Trump, than in providing good government and services for the people he was elected to serve.
After seeing the lack of leadership of our state and nation, I wish before a governor or president could run for office they were required to get an education in government and civics.
The purpose of government is to provide services for people who cannot easily be obtained individually, such as roads, highways and pubic schools.
I am disgusted that our tax money is making Stitt's friends rich while starving our public schools.
Thank you for the Tulsa World doing an excellent job of keeping us informed and aware and for helping us know when the state and national leaders are not honest and transparent.
