Of all the counties and diverse nationalities in Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt couldn't find somebody non-white to place in his administration ("Gov. Kevin Stitt announces new chief of staff, chief policy adviser," Aug. 14)
No people of color in this state qualify?
Are we back to good old boy government where the person in office hires all his buddies and relatives to work for him?
Stitt's administration is snow white with 90% men.
Last time I looked, Oklahoma is made up of diverse ethnic groups.
Did Stitt even bother to look at diverse groups to hire, or was it his good old boys from the start.
Ah! I know.
He wants to be like President Donald Trump and hire only those who would surely agree with him and his way of thinking: puppets who won't challenge his ideas.
We are on our way to politics as usual in Oklahoma.
Sliding deeper down the hill of being the worst state in the country.
