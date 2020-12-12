Letter to the Editor: Gov. Kevin Stitt has been a nightmare for Oklahoma

Can Gov. Kevin Stitt go any lower? I was so thankful to see who I believed was the worst governor in history, Mary Fallin, finally get out of office and was excited to see some real change for the better of Oklahoma.

However, Stitt had been a nightmare for Oklahoma. Our violent crime rate continues to rise remaining about 1% above the national average. He cost taxpayers millions trying illegally to break the gaming compacts with the tribes of Oklahoma.

He also has done almost nothing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, while forcing his religious beliefs on the state by asking for his day of prayer and fasting.

Darn the luck after that day of prayer I woke up, and yep, the coronavirus is still here and actually worse than ever.

Stitt has proven it can get worse than Fallin. Oklahoma voters only have themselves to blame.

The sooner we take responsibility, the sooner we can kick him out of office.

Andrew Stottlemyre, Tulsa

