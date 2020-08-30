Letter to the Editor: Gov. Kevin Stitt deluded by thinking he has handled pandemic well

According recent news stories, Gov. Kevin Stitt was commenting on how well his administration was handling the pandemic.
Really? Who does he think he’s kidding?
The man must be the most self-deluded, misguided, misinformed fool ever to be governor.
With a well-coordinated and concerted effort, Oklahoma had a chance of putting the brakes on the COVID-19 outbreak back in spring.
Unfortunately, we have a governor who turned his back on the people of Oklahoma.
He allowed the pandemic to run unchecked by rejecting the very science-based protocols, strategies and readily available medical resources that would have kept the virus under control in our state.
Instead of fighting the outbreak, Stitt chose to pursue profit and his political career over the sanctity of human life. He now looks as incompetent as a person chasing after the devastation of a tornado with her mop and bucket.
Stitt has conducted an unethical, immoral and deadly disservice to the people of Oklahoma.
Every disabling infection and death due to COVID-19 is upon his head.
