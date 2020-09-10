 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Good points in previous letters

Sterling observation by the writer of “No more violence” (Sept. 3), who asked when Black Lives Matter will be satisfied.

Seems that once again we can observe what history has taught us: appeasement, or extortion if you like, doesn’t work.

They don’t want to be satisfied, because if they were they would lose their crutch. Then they would have to be responsible and accountable for their actions.

Also, “Marxists at fault” (Sept. 5) made an interesting point as well, “offering peace in exchange for compliance.”

Bill Stroud, Glenpool

