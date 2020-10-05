Letter to the Editor: Good news in change of development plans

With constant bad news lately, just reading the morning paper has become a depressing chore.

Then, a fantastic surprise and a small renewed hope that something good will happen, at least locally.

I refer to the temporary withdrawal of plans to demolish the beautiful wooded property at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue.

A large natural area with huge trees along a tranquil creek in the middle of an older neighborhood nestled in the heart of the city is an unbelievably rare gem.

But, sadly, worth more to the developers as a cash cow than a diamond in the rough.

I understand the owners’ desire to make money on their long-held acreage, their right to do so and maybe their sincere need.

Still, bulldozing such a historic midtown treasure to be replaced by concrete, an unneeded shopping mall and another massive apartment complex is a crime.

The neighbors don’t want it, the Brookside neighborhood doesn’t need it and the citizens of Tulsa deserve better.

I call on the Metropolitan Planning Commission to reject this re-zoning for short-term gain and long-term destruction.