Letter to the Editor: Good news in change of development plans

With constant bad news lately, just reading the morning paper has become a depressing chore.
Then, a fantastic surprise and a small renewed hope that something good will happen, at least locally.
I refer to the temporary withdrawal of plans to demolish the beautiful wooded property at 31st Street and Peoria Avenue.
A large natural area with huge trees along a tranquil creek in the middle of an older neighborhood nestled in the heart of the city is an unbelievably rare gem.
But, sadly, worth more to the developers as a cash cow than a diamond in the rough.
I understand the owners’ desire to make money on their long-held acreage, their right to do so and maybe their sincere need.
Still, bulldozing such a historic midtown treasure to be replaced by concrete, an unneeded shopping mall and another massive apartment complex is a crime.
The neighbors don’t want it, the Brookside neighborhood doesn’t need it and the citizens of Tulsa deserve better.
I call on the Metropolitan Planning Commission to reject this re-zoning for short-term gain and long-term destruction.
Just think about the other mansion on a large undeveloped tract of land and the altruistic vision that brought us The Gathering Place!
Linda Connor, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!