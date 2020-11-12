Letter to the Editor: Going to take everyone to move country forward

I read with some amusement the article about people gathering at LaFortune Park to vent about how votes are being stolen from President Donald Trump ("Tulsa Trump supporters host 'Protect the Vote' rally in protest over presidential election results," Nov. 7).

What caught my eye was Tulsa County Republican Party Chairman Bob Jack's comment that Oklahoma didn't have to worry about that because all 77 counties "did it right" by voting for Trump.

Really? What makes him so sure that that they were cast legally?

My polling place in Broken Arrow was not well run or properly supervised by election officials. Two precincts voted in the same postage stamp-sized room with no spacing between voting booths.

There was great confusion on where we should line up to get into the same room, no safe line spacing, no masks and not enough people to check us in quickly.

All balloting in the future should be by mail, and it can be done securely, efficiently and without hoopla.