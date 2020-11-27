 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: God will watch over us

Letter to the Editor: God will watch over us

In 2020, I am thankful for my health and school. Everything I have I know that God is with me and you.

I am thankful for my family because I have a great family.

I am so grateful for my life and knowing God is always with me and will take care of us. And I’m grateful for friends.

Alexia Fuentes, 11. St. Pius X School

