Letter to the Editor: Glad reporters are still presenting the news

I am thankful that none of my family has COVID-19, and that there are still reporters on the frontlines giving us news along with the police, firefighters, doctors and nurses.
l am thankful that I have a house, food water and a working heater because some days it would be freezing.
I am thankful for electricity and that I am not insane.
Last but most certainly not least, I am thankful for my family. But most of all, thank you for still being news people during this pandemic.
Lee Livingston, 10, Lanier Elementary
