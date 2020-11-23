Letter to the Editor: Glad reporters are still presenting the news

I am thankful that none of my family has COVID-19, and that there are still reporters on the frontlines giving us news along with the police, firefighters, doctors and nurses.

l am thankful that I have a house, food water and a working heater because some days it would be freezing.

I am thankful for electricity and that I am not insane.

Last but most certainly not least, I am thankful for my family. But most of all, thank you for still being news people during this pandemic.

Lee Livingston, 10, Lanier Elementary

