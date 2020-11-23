 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Glad reporters are still presenting the news

I am thankful that none of my family has COVID-19, and that there are still reporters on the frontlines giving us news along with the police, firefighters, doctors and nurses.

l am thankful that I have a house, food water and a working heater because some days it would be freezing.

I am thankful for electricity and that I am not insane.

Last but most certainly not least, I am thankful for my family. But most of all, thank you for still being news people during this pandemic. 

Lee Livingston, 10, Lanier Elementary

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

