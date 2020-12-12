Letter to the Editor: Give to nonprofits helping people who are homeless instead of panhandlers

Charitable organizations, mental health professionals and law enforcement continuously discourage kind-hearted citizens from giving money to panhandlers, yet many fail to get the message.

Giving to panhandlers and individuals who are homeless only serves to encourage this behavior.

For those who really need help, it prevents them from taking advantage of services that could help get them back on their feet.

As most people know, these individuals often suffer from mental health and/or addiction issues, and it's not good for society in general or for them to be on the streets without getting the help they really need.

As for those who are simply panhandling and taking advantage of the kindness of sympathetic people to take in more money than they would earn in a real job, giving just grows the behavior.

I think a flurry of public service announcements would serve as an effective and valuable purpose in educating the public of the need to stop giving out money.

It would also go a long way toward eradicating the severe problems being faced by small businesses owners such as those along the 71st Street corridor where theft, vandalism and intimidation of customers is out of control.