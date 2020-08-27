Do the Tulsa City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum not see what a beautiful opportunity they are missing?
I know there’s not a need to remind anyone of the horrific history that Tulsa has of the Tulsa race massacre.
In fact, when I first heard of and saw the images of the Black Lives Matter mural, my mind instantly flew to what a wonderful way for our community to illustrate how our hearts have been so heavy carrying the history of the destruction of Black Wall Street, lives lost, homes and livelihoods in such a violent manner.
Having the Black Lives Matter mural on the street of Black Wall Street says we hate what happened in Tulsa’s past but are so enthused with the activity and energy of Black Wall Street today.
My heart is full when I think of the manner in which Tulsans managed the Juneteenth and presidential rally activities this year.
It’s the Tulsa I know and love, people of grace and integrity that love each other, themselves and the community where they abide.
This is an opportunity to say what happened almost 100 years ago matters deeply to Tulsans of every color.
Please, put this issue to rest and give the Black Lives Matter mural a home.
Beth Davidson, Tulsa
