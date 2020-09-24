Letter to the Editor: Ginsburg death will test Republican senators

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will reveal the ethics of our senators, once again.

After the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell After the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said we can't nominate a replacement in an election year. He said we had to let the voters decide in the presidential election.

In 2016, these Republican senators stated that they would not allow a hearing for President Barack Obama's nominee, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland.

The senators refusing a vote were Marco Rubio, Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Thom Tillis, David Perdue, Tim Scott, Ron Johnson, Pat Toomey, Richard Burr, Roy Blunt, John Hoeven, Rob Portman and Jim Inhofe.

So, here we are in 2020, an election year. How will the noble Republican senators decide?

W.B. Moorer, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.