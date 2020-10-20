Letter to the Editor: Getting something straight about the GOP

Let me get this straight: The Republican Party maintains the government does not have the authority to require a person, as a public health measure, to wear a mask in the midst of a lethal viral pandemic but does have the authority to require a woman to give birth regardless of the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy?
Stephen Glenn, Tulsa
