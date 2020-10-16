Letter to the Editor: Getting rid of all forms of socialism in government

After much deep deliberation, and after having listened to all of President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric, I have come to the realization that he is right.

We need to eliminate all forms of socialism in our government.

Therefore, I hereby renounce all Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits and veterans benefits.

I implore all Trump followers to do the same so that we can send a clear message to our president that we will not tolerate socialism in our government.

I look forward to hearing from all fellow Trump supporters who are following my lead.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.