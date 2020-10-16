Letter to the Editor: Getting rid of all forms of socialism in government

After much deep deliberation, and after having listened to all of President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric, I have come to the realization that he is right.
We need to eliminate all forms of socialism in our government.
Therefore, I hereby renounce all Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits and veterans benefits.
I implore all Trump followers to do the same so that we can send a clear message to our president that we will not tolerate socialism in our government.
I look forward to hearing from all fellow Trump supporters who are following my lead.
