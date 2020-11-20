 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Get serious about eliminating gerrymandering.

Letter to the Editor: Get serious about eliminating gerrymandering.

The Tulsa World reported that recent voting turnout being only 55% ("Oklahoma still last in the nation in voter participation despite recent registration surge," Nov. 12).

Democrats especially are pretty much just going through the motions. One major reason is extreme gerrymandering.

One look at the weirdly contorted shapes of voting districts makes it pretty obvious there is more concern with politics here than fairness.

Sadly, the same people who could correct this unAmerican situation are the same ones who benefit from it.

If there is a group looking for a worthwhile cause, please consider a demand for more fairly divided voting districts.

I will happily sign a petition and contribute funds for this. I suspect many will join me. 

Gary Cheatham, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

