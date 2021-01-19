Letter to the Editor: Get past labels and simply phrases

We Americans love competition. It elevates the enthusiasm in sports, business and even academia.

One place it doesn't work very well is government.

Politicians love to roll up their shirtsleeves and vow to fight for us.

We have a military to fight for us. We need elected officials to work for us.

The current bipartisan mix in government makes it difficult to work through the difficult issues that affect all of us.

There is a condition called confirmation bias, which means making a decision without reasoning and then seeking others that agree.

This is exacerbated by simple phrases like pro-life vs. pro-choice, pro-Second Amendment vs. gun control or conservative vs. liberal. Labels oversimplify more complex concepts.

My experience has been that if I only had either/or choices, I had not researched the problem enough to see several alternatives.

As long as we keep holding onto antagonistic, divisive labels, we will never be able to view a broad range of possible solutions.

We all need to become better listeners and explorers of what we think we know.