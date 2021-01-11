Letter to the Editor: Germany was a socialist country in World War II era

There is an error in the letter "Understand socialism during World War II" (Jan. 1).

Germany was a socialist country as the party in power, Nazi, was socialist and ran the country accordingly.

Nazi is the abbreviation for that party's name, which translates as National Socialist and Workers Party. In fact, the Nazis sent the foremost entrepreneurs and capitalist in the country to concentration camps to be killed.

One can say that by the time of World War II, Germany was a dictatorship, but isn’t that what happens to all socialist societies?

Italian fascism was a form of socialism as the economy was controlled by the government. What was Japanese imperialism? It surely was not a free open capitalist society.

C. Scott Williams, M.D., Bartlesville

