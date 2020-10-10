Letter to the Editor: Genuflecting to the flag and anthem

I wish to thank guest columnist Christine Flowers for giving honor to Madison Cawthorn for his courage to stand to honor the flag ("A man's soul revealed in a moment of courage," Sept. 6).

It has bothered me to see high-paid athletes dishonor the flag and our national anthem by kneeling.

So I looked up the meaning of kneeling in the dictionary. When you bend the knee to the ground, it is called genuflect.

Genuflect has a meaning of bending the knee in worship. Worship means extravagant respect or devotion of a being or object.

So when you bend the knee, you are giving extravagant respect or devotion to our flag and anthem that my ancestors fought for in the Revolution and War of 1812 to give the free to do so.

