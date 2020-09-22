Letter to the Editor: Gallup Poll shows shrinking Republican Party

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a recent letter, the chairman of Tulsa County Republican Party rejected the premise of an earlier letter concerning Republicans leaving the GOP, claiming that was divisive and false ("Republican Party growing," Sept. 3).

I looked into this a bit and have to agree. This is nothing more than a hoax being foisted upon gullible Americans by that noted "radical left, socialist, commie, pinko" organization known as the Gallup Poll.

The Gallup Poll reports that in January, 30% of polled voters identified as Republican versus 26% in August. For the curious, the Democrat numbers were 27% in January and 33% in August.

The party chairman is likely privy to more accurate polls than the Gallup Poll.

The letter strays from being helpful to the GOP by stating Americans "understand what America will look like under Biden, Harris and Pelosi."

This is an unfortunate comparison as these departing Republicans and all other Americans already know what America is like under Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell.