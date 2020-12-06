Letter to the Editor: Frustrated by government pandemic response

The headline should be "Lockdown reinstated to prevent hospitals from overflowing,” not “Asymptomatic staff allowed to work” (Nov. 28).

I am frustrated and saddened by our local government’s response to this crisis.

Quarantining asymptomatic health care workers is for the safety and protection of both staff and patients. Asymptomatic does not mean not contagious!

Imagine what will happen if asymptomatic folks “allowed to work” trigger a super-spreader event among hospital staff.

We should be trying to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases by any means possible before resorting to these policies.

And, yet, restaurants and bars, which are proven to trigger outbreaks regardless of safety protocols, remain open.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.