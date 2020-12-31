Letter to the Editor: Front-page stories show ups, downs

I read the articles with wonderment and despair.

Our Republican congressmen should repeat the Pledge of Allegiance as they did in grammar school years ago and reconsider where they stand on the vital issues of today.

They need to switch their allegiance from a certainly defeated Donald Trump to a new administration so that a smooth transition can hopefully lead us to the "sunny uplands," as Winston Churchill once told the British people in the dark days of World War II.

To the frontline workers, you are not failing!

You are brave and courageous in your battle to beat the coronavirus. Thank you and bless you.

We won World War II, and you will win your battle too.