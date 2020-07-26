When I was much younger, there was a saying: Freedom isn’t free.
It was created during the war in Vietnam, but it has since evolved to encompass many issues, some personal and some national. This is one of those times.
I don’t like wearing a mask. I want my pre-pandemic life back. I want back the freedom I enjoyed and, truthfully, took for granted. But now, I and all of us are being asked (told) to wear a mask.
It’s the (hopefully) temporary price we have to pay for the freedom we had and want again.
So, I’ll wear the mask, and the more of us who do wear masks will bring down the growing numbers of infections and hospitalizations. We can get back to some level of normalcy.
Freedom isn’t free. Wear your mask.
