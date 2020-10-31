Letter to the Editor: Fox News features diverse political commentary

What do the mainstream media cover? What’s important? What’s not fit for our ears or eyes?

A recent letter concerned news coverage, declaring CNN, MSNBC and others to be reliable news feeds even while not covering much of President Donald Trump activities and news conferences ("CNN does cover Trump rallies ... fairly," Oct. 26).

The letter stated, “Having Fox News there to cover it is like hiring cheerleaders. You are not getting news but, Rah, Rah, Rah…"

Ever watch Rachel Maddow or Anderson Cooper?

Fox News has as regulars on their shows Juan Williams, Jason Nichols, Donna Brazile, Richard Fowler, Marie Harf, Austin Goulsby, Mary Ann Marsh, Jessica Tarlov, Leslie Marshall, A.B. Stoddard and Chris Wallace. Not to mention Martha McCallum, Bret Baier and many who declare neutrality when interviewing and/ or reporting.

Some conservatives have started to call the Fox News network the Juan Williams/Chris Wallace wanna-be CNN network.