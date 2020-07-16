If former Oklahoma State University football players who are complaining about not having an ongoing relationship with Mike Gundy truly love OSU, they should contact Gundy and not be discussing this with the media ("Guerin Emig: Thurman Thomas among former Cowboys interested in showing Mike Gundy, OSU a better way," July 6).
How many players has Gundy played with and coached? How many is he supposed to contact on a regular basis?
If these players desire a closer relationship with Gundy, I'm sure they can find a way to contact him. I suspect Gundy would welcome their effort.
George Marchetti, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video