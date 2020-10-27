 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Former candidate voting for Arthrell in District 5 City Council race

My name is Justin Schuffert, and I was a candidate for Tulsa City Council District 5 in this election cycle.

I was dismayed to learn about the amount of outside district spending being poured into the District 5 race and the recent response from incumbent City Councilor Cass Fahler.

Fahler really needs to account for this. Unfortunately, accounting for things is something his campaign doesn't seem capable or interested in doing in a timely manner based off his extremely delayed finance filings.

When I asked, I received the same generic letter from whatever company Cass hired to send those automated notes.

Let me lay it out: If you really think those letters were sent by Fahler without any attempt to portray his honorable opponent Mykey Arthrell as anti-police, well, I have some ocean front property in Oklahoma to sell you! The implication to voters is transparent.

We should restore honesty to a simple city council race.

I'm voting for Arthrell.

Justin Schuffert, Tulsa

Editor's note: Justin Schuffert placed fifth in August's first round of City Council elections for District 5.

