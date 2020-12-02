 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Forgetting this year

After experiencing the year 2020, I am seriously wondering if our local media will be able to find enough uplifting material to create an entertaining “That Was The Year That Was” program to publish and broadcast between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

May I suggest an alternative: “That Was The Year We Want To Forget.”

