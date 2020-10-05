 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Following in the footsteps of President George Washington

Washington D.C.

District of Columbia won the right to vote in presidential elections in 1961 and have never backed a Republican candidate. The Democratic nominee has won in all 14 contests, beginning with Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

1920-2016 election statistics:

- 1964: Lyndon B. Johnson (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1968: Hubert H. Humphrey (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1972: George McGovern (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1976: Jimmy Carter (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1980: Jimmy Carter (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1984: Walter F. Mondale (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1988: Michael S. Dukakis (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1992: William J. Clinton (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 1996: William J. Clinton (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 2000: Albert Gore, Jr. (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 2004: John F. Kerry (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 2008: Barack H. Obama (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 2012: Barack H. Obama (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

- 2016: Hillary R. Clinton (Democratic, 3 electoral votes)

President George Washington had a sense of history. He knew what he did as our first president would set a precedent for the future.

At the time, there were suggestions to allow him to be president for life.

He was wise. He ended his presidency after eight years and peacefully relinquished power to John Adams.

He knew that a peaceful transition of power was critical to sustain the new fragile democracy.

To even suggest resistance to a peaceful transition is a great threat to the basic framework of our country's democracy.

This is something you would expect to see in South America, Africa or Nazi Germany. 

William Ross, Tulsa

