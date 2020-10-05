Letter to the Editor: Following in the footsteps of President George Washington

President George Washington had a sense of history. He knew what he did as our first president would set a precedent for the future.

At the time, there were suggestions to allow him to be president for life.

He was wise. He ended his presidency after eight years and peacefully relinquished power to John Adams.

He knew that a peaceful transition of power was critical to sustain the new fragile democracy.

To even suggest resistance to a peaceful transition is a great threat to the basic framework of our country's democracy.

This is something you would expect to see in South America, Africa or Nazi Germany.

William Ross, Tulsa

