Several recent letters to the editor seem to be unreasonably searching for reasons that the Black Lives Matter sign on a city-owned street should remain.
This sign was painted without a permit or other city authorization, making this action illegal.
The Tulsa City Council has the responsibility to have this sign removed promptly.
Our city councilors must have the courage to stand for law and order and not be intimidated and bullied by their associates.
This entire issue is elementary. Follow the rule of law.
Bart Younger, Tulsa
