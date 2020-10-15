Letter to the Editor: Flip sides of economic differences in presidential candidates

For over three years, nothing sizeable has been done by Washington D.C. to rock this stability.

Sizeable things include national health care, actual climate change action with our allies, arms talks with our adversaries, bringing work back with incentives (not tariffs) or reducing the gap on economic disparity.

Introduction of any of these things will negatively affect the stock market. But, these things will also improve the lives of our citizens, especially the ones trying to make ends meet.

Trump will likely be better for the nation’s economy. Joe Biden will likely be better for the people who need and want a better life.

Our choice: improve net worth or improve the lives of others.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.