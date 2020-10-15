Letter to the Editor: Flip sides of economic differences in presidential candidates

Thank you for publishing both views regarding “Who’s the better presidential candidate for the nation’s economy?” (Oct. 11).
As a voter, it’s good to read all viewpoints.
Former Gov. Frank Keating makes some persuasive remarks regarding increased economic output, increased homeownership, low unemployment and several other points.
Scott J. Hamilton makes some persuasive remarks regarding national division and our economy being in great shape based on the stock market.
There is no doubt the market has recovered from its low in March, which is good for people with 401(k)s and those with money to invest.
While some consider the Obama administration handed a rising economy to President Donald Trump, our economy follows a constant cycle of ups and down.
Even the most talented economist can’t forecast timing of those cycles. The market likes stability.
For over three years, nothing sizeable has been done by Washington D.C. to rock this stability.
Sizeable things include national health care, actual climate change action with our allies, arms talks with our adversaries, bringing work back with incentives (not tariffs) or reducing the gap on economic disparity.
Introduction of any of these things will negatively affect the stock market. But, these things will also improve the lives of our citizens, especially the ones trying to make ends meet.
Trump will likely be better for the nation’s economy. Joe Biden will likely be better for the people who need and want a better life.
Our choice: improve net worth or improve the lives of others.
