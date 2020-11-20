Letter to the Editor: Fixing the voting process to national standards

We have 50 states in this wonderful country. Unfortunately, each state makes its own election laws, and, again unfortunately, the states' laws are not uniform.

Every American citizen over age 18, if properly registered, has the right to vote. That right has a few mandates that come with it, and, again unfortunately, those mandates vary from state to state.

We need a national, or constitutional, law defining that right and the mandates that come with it, especially when that vote will help determine national leaders such as our president.

Among other things, such a law should at least mandate that the voter is a U.S. citizen, registered to vote in the county and state in which the person permanently resides, the minimum age of the voter and the date (perhaps two days) and times the polls will open and close.

The voter should have the obligation to get to the poll with proper identification to cast the vote or to apply in a timely fashion for an absentee ballot to be mailed, and an obligation to mail it back in a timely fashion.

Absolutely no ballots should be mailed to anyone unless timely and properly requested.